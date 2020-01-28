WalangPasok: Class suspension on Tuesday due to Taal unrest, coronavirus scare

Several classes remained suspended on Tuesday, January 28 in some areas due to the unrest of Taal Volcano and the novel coronavirus scare.

The following are the class suspension:

Due to Taal Volcano

Batangas — Elementary and High School (until further notice)

Due to coronavirus scare

Hope Christian High School (Jan. 27 to 29, 2020)

Philippine Cultural College

Saint Jude Catholic School

St. Stephen’s High School

Tiong Se Academy

Uno High School

Earlier, the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed that they are currently monitoring at least 11 people who have a travel history from Wuhan City, noting that the PUI’s (people under investigation) are of international nationalities—including Chinese, Brazilian, American, and German.

Duque, on the other hand, assured the public that the country remains clear in the case of the novel coronavirus. He also remind the public to avoid close contact with individuals showing cold or flu-like symptoms.

