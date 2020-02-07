WalangPasok: Class suspension on Friday due to nCoV scare

Several classes have been canceled on Friday, February 7 in compliance with some precautionary measures following the threat of 2019 novel coronavirus.
The suspension of classes are as follows:
Province:
- Negros Oriental — All levels (Public schools only)
Schools:
- Hope Christian High School
- Tiong Se Academy
- Philippine Cultural College – Main
- Saint Jude Catholic School
- Saint Paul College – Pasig
- St. Stephen’s High School
- University of the East – Manila (Kinder to Grade 12)
- Uno High School
As of posting, the number of confirmed deaths in China from the new-coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to at least 630 after hard-hit Hubei province reported 69 new fatalities.