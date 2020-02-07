WalangPasok: Class suspension on Friday due to nCoV scare

Several classes have been canceled on Friday, February 7 in compliance with some precautionary measures following the threat of 2019 novel coronavirus.

The suspension of classes are as follows:

Province:

Negros Oriental — All levels (Public schools only)

Schools:

Hope Christian High School

Tiong Se Academy

Philippine Cultural College – Main

Saint Jude Catholic School

Saint Paul College – Pasig

St. Stephen’s High School

University of the East – Manila (Kinder to Grade 12)

Uno High School

As of posting, the number of confirmed deaths in China from the new-coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to at least 630 after hard-hit Hubei province reported 69 new fatalities.