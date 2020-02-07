Nation

#WalangPasok: Class suspension on Friday due to nCoV scare

by Christhel Cuazon

Several classes have been canceled on Friday, February 7 in compliance with some precautionary measures following the threat of 2019 novel coronavirus.

The suspension of classes are as follows:

Province:

  • Negros Oriental — All levels (Public schools only)

Schools:

  • Hope Christian High School
  • Tiong Se Academy
  • Philippine Cultural College – Main
  • Saint Jude Catholic School
  • Saint Paul College – Pasig
  • St. Stephen’s High School
  • University of the East – Manila (Kinder to Grade 12)
  • Uno High School

As of posting, the number of confirmed deaths in China from the new-coronavirus outbreak rose on Friday to at least 630 after hard-hit Hubei province reported 69 new fatalities.

Related articles:

  1. #WalangPasok: 8 Chinese-Filipino schools in Manila suspends class due to nCoV scare
  2. #WalangPasok: Class suspensions on Friday, January 31
  3. #WalangPasok: Class suspension on Thursday, January 30
  4. #WalangPasok: Class suspension on Tuesday due to Taal unrest, coronavirus scare
  5. WALANG PASOK: Class suspensions on Friday, Saturday

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*