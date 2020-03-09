WalangPasok: Class suspension for Tuesday, March 10 due to COVID-19

Several classes have been suspended on Tuesday, March 10 following the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As of Monday, the DOH confirmed 10 new CoVid19 cases, which brings the total of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 20.

READ: Philippines confirms four new COVID-19 cases; bringing total to 10

Below are the class cancellations for Tuesday, March 10, 2020:

ALL LEVELS (public and private)

Manila City (until March 15)

Caloocan City (until March 11)

Marikina City (until March 11)

Pasay City

Cainta, Rizal

