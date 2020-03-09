Nation

#WalangPasok: Class suspension for Tuesday, March 10 due to COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon

Several classes have been suspended on Tuesday, March 10 following the threat of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

As of Monday, the DOH confirmed 10 new CoVid19 cases, which brings the total of confirmed cases in the Philippines to 20.

Below are the class cancellations for Tuesday, March 10, 2020:

ALL LEVELS (public and private)

  • Manila City (until March 15)
  • Caloocan City (until March 11)
  • Marikina City (until March 11)
  • Pasay City
  • Cainta, Rizal

SCHOOL

  • Assumption College

