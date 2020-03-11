WalangPasok: Class suspension for Thursday, March 12 due to COVID-19

Several classes have been canceled for Thursday, March 12 in light with the continuous threat brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines already rose to 33.

Below are the class cancellations for Thursday, March 12, 2020:

ALL LEVELS (public and private)

Caloocan City

Las Piñas

Makati City

Malabon

Mandaluyong City

Manila City

Marikina City

Muntinlupa City

Navotas

Parañaque City

Pasay City

Pasig

Quezon City

San Juan City

Taguig City

Valenzuela City

San Jose del Monte, Bulacan (until March 14)

Capaz, Tarlac (until March 14)

Angeles City (until March 13)

San Mateo, Rizal (until March 13)

Montalban, Rizal (until March 13)

Cavite Province (until March 14)

Balete, Batangas (until March 13)

Mangatarem and Lingayen, Pangasinan (until March 13)

Meanwhile, the office of the Ombudsman on the following areas also announced the suspension of work until March 13:

Quezon City

Cebu City

Tacloban city

Iloilo City

Davao City

Cagayan de Oro

Refresh for updates.