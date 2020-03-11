Nation

#WalangPasok: Class suspension for Thursday, March 12 due to COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon

Several classes have been canceled for Thursday, March 12 in light with the continuous threat brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines already rose to 33.

Below are the class cancellations for Thursday, March 12, 2020:

ALL LEVELS (public and private)

  • Caloocan City
  • Las Piñas
  • Makati City
  • Malabon
  • Mandaluyong City
  • Manila City
  • Marikina City
  • Muntinlupa City
  • Navotas
  • Parañaque City
  • Pasay City
  • Pasig
  • Quezon City
  • San Juan City
  • Taguig City
  • Valenzuela City
  • San Jose del Monte, Bulacan (until March 14)
  • Capaz, Tarlac (until March 14)
  • Angeles City (until March 13)
  • San Mateo, Rizal (until March 13)
  • Montalban, Rizal (until March 13)
  • Cavite Province (until March 14)
  • Balete, Batangas (until March 13)
  • Mangatarem and Lingayen, Pangasinan (until March 13)

Meanwhile, the office of the Ombudsman on the following areas also announced the suspension of work until March 13:

  • Quezon City
  • Cebu City
  • Tacloban city
  • Iloilo City
  • Davao City
  • Cagayan de Oro

 

Refresh for updates. 

 

