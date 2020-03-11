WalangPasok: Class suspension for Thursday, March 12 due to COVID-19

Several classes have been canceled for Thursday, March 12 in light with the continuous threat brought by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.
As of Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines already rose to 33.
Below are the class cancellations for Thursday, March 12, 2020:
ALL LEVELS (public and private)
- Caloocan City
- Las Piñas
- Makati City
- Malabon
- Mandaluyong City
- Manila City
- Marikina City
- Muntinlupa City
- Navotas
- Parañaque City
- Pasay City
- Pasig
- Quezon City
- San Juan City
- Taguig City
- Valenzuela City
- San Jose del Monte, Bulacan (until March 14)
- Capaz, Tarlac (until March 14)
- Angeles City (until March 13)
- San Mateo, Rizal (until March 13)
- Montalban, Rizal (until March 13)
- Cavite Province (until March 14)
- Balete, Batangas (until March 13)
- Mangatarem and Lingayen, Pangasinan (until March 13)
Meanwhile, the office of the Ombudsman on the following areas also announced the suspension of work until March 13:
- Quezon City
- Cebu City
- Tacloban city
- Iloilo City
- Davao City
- Cagayan de Oro
Refresh for updates.