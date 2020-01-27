WalangPasok: 8 Chinese-Filipino schools in Manila suspends class due to nCoV scare

At least 8 Chinese-Filipino schools in Manila suspended their classes on Monday, January 27 following the threats caused by the new 2019 novel coronavirus.

The following schools announced their class suspensions:

In Tondo

Chiang Kai Shek College

Hope Christian High School

St. Stephen’s High School

Philippine Cultural College

Uno High School (classes are suspended indefinitely)

In Binondo

Tiong Se Academy

Lorenzo Ruiz Academy

In San Miguel

St. Jude Catholic School

Classes are also suspended in Philippine Cultural College in Caloocan.

The Philippines still remains clear with the case of 2019 nCoV.

Earlier, the Manila Health Department reported that no confirmed case of novel coronavirus at Metropolitan Hospital despite reports from a radio program stating that a Chinese was allegedly confined in the said hospital.