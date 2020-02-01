VP Robredo wants ban on all travellers from China

Vice President Leni Robredo urged President Rodrigo Duterte to ban all travellers coming anywhere from China.

Robredo made the suggestion after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern due to the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

The Department of Health has also confirmed that a Chinese woman in the Philippines tested positive for the 2019-nCoV.

“Ang kasalukuyang banta ng coronavirus sa bawat Pilipino ay nangangailangan ng agarang aksyon mula sa ating pamahalaan,” Robredo said in a statement on Friday, Jan. 31.

The Vice President also told President Duterte that Filipinos in affected areas will receive enough support, and can be evacuated if needed.

“Bawat minutong ipapagbukas pa ang pag-aksyon sa mga rekomendasyong ito, lalong nailalagay sa panganib ang kapakanan at kalusugan ng ating mga mamamayan,” Robredo added.

Robredo stressed that the public should be able to trust that the government will prioritize their needs during times of crisis.

“Wala na tayong panahon para sa mahabang usapan. Buhay ng tao ang nakasalalay kaya agarang aksyon, tamang impormasyon at mabilisang desisyon ang kailangan,” she said.

As of Friday, the WHO said that there are 7,818 confirmed cases of 2019-nCoV all over the world, and 170 deaths due to the said respiratory illness virus in China, the country where it originated.

Countries Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Nepal, Sri Lanka, India, United States of America, Canada, France, Finland, Germany, and United have also verified cases of 2019-nCoV.

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said that President Duterte has ordered a travel ban to Chinese nationals coming from Hubei, China and other places in the country affected by 2019-nCoV.

