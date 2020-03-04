VP Robredo, Sotto, Cayetano net satisfaction ratings up in 4Q of 2019 — SWS

At least 59% of Filipinos were satisfied with the performance of Vice President Leni Robredo during the last quarter of 2019, the result of the Social Weather Station (SWS) survey showed.

In its result released on Tuesday, only 23% of the Filipinos who took the survey were dissatisfied with the work done by the Vice President herself.

Meanwhile, 73% of the respondents satisfied and 10% dissatisfied with Senate President Vicente Sotto III; 67% satisfied and 15% dissatisfied with House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano; and 40% satisfied and 19% dissatisfied with Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta.

The result of the survey, conducted from December 13 to 16, 2019, showed that Robredo got a net satisfaction rating of “good” +36, an increase from +33 she received in September 2019; “very good” +62, for Sotto which was slightly up from +61 last quarter; “very good” +53, up from +49 in September 2019 for Cayetano; and a “moderate” +21 first rating for Peralta, who was appointed as the new Supreme Court Chief Justice in October 2019.

The same survey also bared the net satisfaction rating of the Senate which ha stayed in “very good”+62 in December 2019, while the House of Representatives rose from good to very good, up from +43 in September 2019 to +51 in December 2019.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court’s net satisfaction rating stayed good, up from +41 in September 2019 to +49 in December 2019, while the Cabinet’s rating stayed good at +45 in December 2019 from +35 in September 2019.

In January, Duterte received a ‘record-high’ net satisfaction rating of +72, which was classified as “excellent” by SWS. The rating was above 7 points from his “very good” +65 rating in September 2019.

SWS said its survey on public satisfaction with the Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and the top four government institutions, are not commissioned.