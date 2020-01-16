VP Robredo slams OWWA exec Mocha Uson anew for spreading ‘fake news’ over her Taal relief efforts

Vice President Leni Robredo slammed Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Deputy Executive Director Mocha Uson for spreading ‘fake news’ against her recent donation drive to the victims of the Taal Volcano eruption.

“Fake News [ang sinasabi ni Mocha Uson]! Pati ba naman trahedya, gagamitin pa para magsinungaling. Let’s all help put a stop to the proliferation of lies,” Robredo said on Thursday, in an interview in Caloocan City wherein she attended a forum on community-based drug rehabilitation center.

Robredo’s statement stemmed after Uson posted on her Facebook page, Mocha Uson Blog, a comment from a certain Facebook user claiming that the Vice President and her office only donated one bottled water and five pieces of pandesal to each evacuee last Wednesday afternoon. In her post, Uson stated, “Hindi nakapagtataka na galit na ang mga tao sa mga istilong bulok na ganito. Hindi din kasi ito ang unang pagkakataong inuna ni Leni ang pagpapa photo-ops kaysa sa pagtulong sa mga biktima ng trahedya.”

“While our people are suffering from an unfortunate tragedy, this bearer of fake news (Mocha Uson) continues to receive [a] salary out of taxpayers’ money. Parang sobrang insulto sa taumbayan na tayo iyong nagpapasuweldo ng isang taong ginawang trabaho iyong pagpapakalat ng fake news,” Robredo stated.

Robredo justified that the volunteers who aided in the packing of the relief goods they distributed can attest to what is really inside the food packs that they gave out to the victims.

“Gumastos daw ako nang grabeng pera ng taumbayan, ang binigay ko lang daw pandesal. Parang masyado namang petty na pag-awayan pa namin iyong laman. Wala namang masama sa pandesal, pero iyong mga volunteers iyong makakapagsabi kung ano iyong laman noong relief packs,” she said.

The Vice President further lamented, “Pero iyong pinakapunto ko: bakit hinahayaan natin na iyong nagpapakalat ng fake news, sinusuwelduhan pa ng pamahalaan? Pera natin ito. Hindi naman ito pera ng kung sinong government official. Pero para hayaan mo na pera natin iyong ginagamit para lasunin iyong isip ng ating mga kababayan, tingin ko malaking kasalanan iyon.”

In a Facebook post, the Office of the Vice President refuted Uson’s claim saying that the food packs they distributed contained rise, instant noodles, and canned goods. Her office also gave out dust masks and bottled water to each evacuee.

“Maging mapanuri sa mga nakikita at nababasa sa social media—lalo na mula sa mga nananamantala sa mga trahedya upang magpakalat ng fake news,” their statement reads.