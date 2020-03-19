VP Robredo provides free shuttle service to health workers

The office of Vice President Leni Robredo started on Wednesday, March 18, to provide free shuttle service to health workers affected by the enhanced community quarantine enforced by the national government across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The shuttles traverse six routes:

RITM Alabang — Magallanes SLEX MRT (via Osmeña Highway, via Quirino Ave.) — Taft Ave. LRT — PGH / UP-NIH — Lawton LRT — Carriedo LRT — Recto LRT — Tayuman LRT — Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center

Heritage Hotel EDSA ext (via Roxas Blvd., via Quirino Ave.) — Taft Ave. LRT — PGH / UP-NIH — Manila City Hall (via Quiapo) — UST Hospital — UDMC (via Welcome Rotonda, via Quezon Ave.) — Phil. Orthopedic Center (Banawe, via Araneta Ave. — EDSA Quezon Ave. MRT

SM MOA Globe EDSA — EDSA Taft LRT / MRT — Magallanes MRT — Guadalupe MRT — Shaw MRT — Cubao MRT / LRT2 (via Aurora Blvd., via C5 ext.) — QMMC (via C5 / Marcos Highway) — Santolan LRT2 — Sta. Lucia East Grand Mall, Cainta

EDSA ext. / Macapagal Ave. — EDSA Taft LRT / MRT — Magallanes MRT — Shaw MRT — Cubao MRT / LRT2 — East Ave. Medical Center — Phil. Heart Center — Lung Center of the Phils. (via Quezon Memorial Circle) — VMMC (via EDSA) — Monumento LRT

SM Fairview (via Commonwealth Ave, via Quezon Memorial Circle) — East Ave. Medical Center — Phil. Heart Center — Lung Center of the Phils. (via Agham Road, via Quezon Ave.) — Phil. Orthopedic Center — UDMC (Welcome Rotonda, via España) — UST Hospital — Lawton LRT

Balintawak LRT — Quezon Ave. MRT — GMA – Kamuning MRT — Cubao MRT — Santolan–Annapolis MRT — Ortigas MRT — EDSA cor. Kalayaan Ave. — Ayala MRT — Magallanes MRT — Heritage Hotel EDSA ext.

The round trips of the shuttles begin at 6:00AM, 11:00AM, and 4:00PM in the starting points of their routes.

Robredo further said that hospital workers only need a valid ID proving their employment in a medical center to avail the free shuttle service.

Prior to boarding the shuttle, passengers will need to undergo a temperature check, disinfect their hands with alcohol, and write their names in a log-book.

The Vice President assured that social distancing measures will be observed while on-board the shuttle and, after every trip, the vehicles will undergo disinfection.

Aside from free shuttle service, the office of Robredo also distributed personal protective equipment to various hospitals in Metro Manila.