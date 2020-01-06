VP Robredo: Only 1% of total shabu supply seized in past three years

The government’s campaign against illegal drugs is a failure as it only seized 1% of the total shabu supply in the country for the past three years, Vice President Leni Robredo said on Monday.

Citing records from the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), Robredo said in her 40-page report that the PNP estimates that 3,000 kilograms of shabu worth P25 billion are consumed per week, or around 156,000 kilos per year; however, the agency only seized 1,344 kilos of shabu from January to October, 2019; 785 kilos in 2018; and 1,053 kilos in 2017.

“Malinaw na malinaw na ayon mismo sa opisyal na datos, sa kabila ng lahat ng Pilipinong pinatay at lahat ng perang ginasta, hindi lumampas sa 1 porsyento ang naipit natin sa supply ng shabu at sa perang nakita mula sa droga,” Robredo said.

Robredo’s report came after President Rodrigo Duterte dismissed her as co-chair of the Inter-Agency Committee Against Illegal Drugs (ICAD) for 19 days.

The Vice President also added that the Anti-Money Laundering Council confiscated only Php 1.4 billion out of the estimated Php 1.3 trillion worth of shabu circulating in the country every year.

“Kumbaga sa exam, one out of 100 ang score ng gobyerno. Malinaw na malinaw, sa kabila ng dami ng Pilipinong pinatay, isang porsyento lang ang naipit na suplay ng shabu at pera na may kinalaman sa droga,” Robredo said.

“Failure talaga siya [drug war] dahil ang kampanya laban sa droga, maraming aspeto. Halos lahat ng pondo, ibinuhos sa pagtugis ng mga small time pushers at users. Nakaligtaan iyong aspeto na kung saan galing ang bulto ng droga na bumibiktima sa kabataan at ating mamamayan,” she added, questioning the real numbers of drug users in the country following the statement of Duterte saying at least 7-8 million, higher than the ICAD’s estimate of around 4 million.

Robredo emphasized that Duterte should be the one leading the National Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force.

“Hanggang ngayon, mahigit 2 taon na ang lumipas, wala pa ring aksyon mula sa Pangulo. Hindi co-chair ang kailangan ng ICAD, ang kailangan nito ay ang pagtutok ng Pangulo. Tinawag na giyera ang problema sa ilegal na droga, kailangan ang Pangulo ang maging commander-in-chief nito,” she noted.

She also pushed for the ICAD’s chairmanship to be transferred to the Dangerous Drugs Board from the PDEA.

Following her removal from ICAD, Robredo vowed to continue what she started adding she would disclose details from her brief stint.

“Sa mga susunod na araw magbibigay ako ng ulat sa bayan. Sasabihin ko ang aking natuklasan at ang aking mga rekomendasyon. Makakaasa kayo: kahit tinanggalan ako ng posisyon, hinding-hindi nila kayang tanggalin ang aking determinasyon,” Robredo said after being removed from ICAD in November.

Earlier, Malacañang expressed doubt whether Robredo will indeed present her findings while questioning why it was taking so long to make her report public.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that it could be possible that her camp is “fabricating” her “supposed findings” during her 19-day tenure in ICAD.

“If it is true that she discovered any irregularities or any unlawful act or scheme, then it was her duty, it is her duty at the time that she discovered that irregularity to reveal that to the public, and prosecute the people behind it because she is a public official,” Panelo said.

“Kung totoong mayroon, bakit hindi niya inilabas noon pa, dahil ba mayroon silang ginagawang multong nililikha nila?” he added.