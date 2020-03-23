VP Robredo calls for mass testing for COVID-19

Vice President Leni Robredo showed her support for the plea of the netizens online as she once again called for mass testing for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Sunday evening.

On Twitter, Robredo quoted a tweet from a user who asked for her opinion regarding their on-going twitter rally with hashtags #NoToVIPTesting and #MassTestingNowPH following reports that several politicians and government officials were given “VIP testing” for COVID-19 despite the country’s struggling shortage of the test kits.

“Early into this crisis, I already called on the administration to implement mass testing at community level.” she said.

Robredo also added that the Office of the Vice President has provided the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine with PHP 5.3 million worth of extraction kits to aid in the nationwide distribution of test kits.

“I continue to support #MassTestingNowPH.”

Over the weekend, netizens rallied on social media after a list of names of politicians who were tested more than once for COVID-19 leaked online. They also called out the lack of DOH’s triage algorithm for the viral disease.

In an interview, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that most of the government officials listed actually qualified for the testing. She also clarified that the PUIs are still their priorities for the testing.

Vergeire also noted that politicians who are seeking to get tested will have to wait in line as the supplies are limited.

“Meron naman po talagang mga tao na iti-test namin talaga because of national security reasons, high officials in the government na specific lang. I am not saying everybody,” she pointed out.