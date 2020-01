Vice President Leni Robredo on Friday appealed to her supporters to social media to pray for her ailing mother.

“Rushed home to Naga this afternoon for my Mom who turned for the worst. Please help me pray that she pulls through this,” Robredo’s caption reads.

In a photo posted on her social media, Robredo said she rushed home in Naga City to be with her mother. However, she did not further disclose her mother’s illness but posted a picture of bedside medical equipment.