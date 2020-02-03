Vlogger nabbed for coronavirus prank

Authorities arrested a video blogger on Sunday, Feb. 3, in Legazpi City, Albay after pretending to have symptoms of the 2019-novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) acute respiratory disease.

Police identified the blogger as Marlon De Vera.

Reports stated that De Vera walked to the entrance of Yashano Mall in Legazpi City before lying down and pretended to be a victim of the 2019-CoV while a cohort took his video.

The scene caused mall-goers to panic and flee from the establishment.

Legazpi City police, initially, planned to file charges against De Vera for alarm and scandal but the blogger made a public apology and reached a settlement with the management of Yashano mall