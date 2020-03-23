VIP Testing? DOH says “most” names of gov’t officials qualified for COVID-19 testing

The Department of Health (DOH) on Monday denied the claims that several politicians and government officials were given “VIP testing” for COVID-19 despite the country’s struggling shortage of the test kits.

Over the weekend, netizens trended #NoToVIPTesting on social media after a list of names of politicians who were tested more than once for COVID-19 leaked online. They also called out the lack of DOH’s triage algorithm for the viral disease.

In an interview, DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that most of the government officials listed actually qualified for the testing. She also clarified that the PUIs are still their priorities for the testing.

Vergeire also noted that politicians who are seeking to get tested will have to wait in line as the supplies are limited.

“Meron naman po talagang mga tao na iti-test namin talaga because of national security reasons, high officials in the government na specific lang. I am not saying everybody,” she pointed out.

Under the DOH protocol, PUIs who are in severe to cirtical condition must undergo testing for COVID-19, meanwhile, asymptomatic patients with travel and exposure history will be sent home to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

As of Monday, the Philippines have already reported a total of 380 confirmed cases.

Of the said number, the fatalities are now at 25 and recoveries at 17.