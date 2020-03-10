Vietnamese heiress tests positive for COVID-19 after return from fashion week

The 27-year-old Vietnamese heiress reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after her return from fashion week in Paris and Milan, according to South China Morning Post (SCMP).

In its report, the heiress, identified as Nga Nguyen, attended fashion shows by Saint Laurent in Paris and Gucci in Milan.

She was with her sister Nguyen Hong Nhung, 26, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Instagram account oF Nga Nguyen has now been deactivated.

According to SCMP, top fashion editors and attendees of the fashion week events in the two countries are still in self-imposed quarantine, after returning to their countries.

Milan, a metropolis in Italy’s northern Lombardy region, is among the country’s outside Asia with the largest number of coronavirus cases.

Italy has now been placed under lockdown as its coronavirus deaths continue to pile up.

