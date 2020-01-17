Video of Taal Volcano main crater goes viral in social media

Three residents of Talisay, Batangas approached Taal Volcano and took a video of the situation inside its main crater.

The video, posted in Facebook on Thursday, Jan. 16, showed that the main crater of Taal Volcano has been covered with ash and drained of lake water.

The video went viral in social media.

John Eric Villanueva, one of the three men who took the video, said that they did not intend to capture the main crater.

He explained they only checked the situation while trying to recover horses and their belongings from their residence underneath Taal Volcano.

“Nung naghahanap kami ng kabayo, dumiretso na kami doon para makita namin kung anong pinagbago,” Villanueva said in an interview with DZRH.

Villanueva said that they managed to grab some clothes from their house.

“May nakuha na ilang gamit pero yung mga importante na gamit hindi na nakuha dahil sobrang lubog talaga ng bahay,” he said.

He added that they rescued two to three horses but they failed to bring the animals out of the island.