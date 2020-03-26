Veteran actor Menggie Cobarrubias dies due to pneumonia

Veteran actor Domingo “Menggie” Cobarubbias has passed away on Thursday morning, his family confirmed. He was 68.

“Goodbye my love. Thank you for the 30 wonderful years,” his wife, Gina, said in a Facebook post.

The actor died due to complications from pneumonia. However, his niece, Patricia Prudon revealed that the actor was tested for possible coronavirus disease (COVID-19) prior to his death.

His family is yet to receive the test results.



On Tuesday evening, March 24, Cobarrubias posted a “Good bye” message on Facebook.

In 1980, Cobarrubias won the Gawad Urian Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film “Jaguar.” He also bagged the Best Actor award at the 2014 QCinema International Film Festival for the movie “Mauban: Ang Resiko.”

He was also in the TV series The Killer Bride, films Eerie (2018) and Signal Rock (2018), TV series Wagas from 2015-2019, and the movies Mauban: Ang Resiko (2014), Jaguar (1979), Mater Dolorosa (2012), and Impostor (2010).