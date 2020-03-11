World

Vatican closes St. Peter’s Square, Basilica to tourists due to coronavirus

by DZRH News Online
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the Mass for the World Day of Migrants and Refugees, led by Pope Francis at the Vatican, September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

VATICAN CITY, March 10 (Reuters) – St. Peter’s Square and St. Peter’s Basilica have been closed to tourists and guided groups because of coronavirus but individual members of the faithful can enter the basilica to pray, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

A statement said the Vatican would also be closing its post office in the square, which draws many tourists, as well as its bookstore and photo service. A cafeteria inside the Vatican for employees would also close. All measures will remain in effect until April. 3.

 

(Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Alex Richardson)

