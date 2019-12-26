Nation

Various groups hold protest against CPP

by Kristan Carag
Photo by DZRH Boy Gonzales

Amidst the 51st anniversary of the Communist Party of the Philippines, various groups held a protest rally on Thursday, Dec. 26, against the leftist organization.

Groups Hands Off of Our Children, League of the Parents of the Philippines, Citizens Crime Watch, and Manila NGO Alliance joined the demonstration held at the Liwasang Bonifacio in Ermita, Manila.

The participants carried placards condemning CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison and the New People’s Army, the armed wing of the leftist organizating.

The groups labeled members of the NPA as terrorists, and assailed their recruitment of students.

