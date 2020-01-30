Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife, breaks silence and posts emotional message on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant, the widowed wife of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, finally broke her silence and made her first public statement on the tragic helicopter crash that killed her husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna Marie.

On Thursday, Vanessa shared their family portrait taken last December along with a lengthy and emotional message.

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them.,” her caption reads.

Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, had four daughters: Gianna, Natalia, Bianca and Capri, who was born in June 2019.

“We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” Vanessa said.

She also mourned the deaths of the other victims of the crash and revealed that the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up a fund to help support the other families affected by the tragedy.

Vanessa also asked that the public respect their privacy as they “navigate this new reality.”

“I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” she wrote.

“Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality,” she added.

Kobe, who won five NBA championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and a father to four girls, were among the fatalities in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, South California. He was 41. Among the dead was Bryant‘s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, U.S. media reported.

The chopper went down in a remote field around 10 a.m. (1800 GMT) about 40 miles (65 km) northwest of central Los Angeles, the city of Calabasas said on Twitter. There were no survivors.

