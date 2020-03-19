Valenzuela City records first case of coronavirus

Mayor Rex Gatchalian announced on Thursday that Valenzuela City has recorded its first case of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Gatchalian identified the patient as a 34-year-old Filipina who had no travel history outside the country, however, she had exposure to someone who traveled to Malaysia.

The patient said to have consulted a private hospital in Manila after experiencing sore throat and fever.

She is now experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and is now under strict home quarantine, according to the advisory.

“The Valenzuela City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit have done the necessary measures such as contact tracing and they are closely monitoring the identified close contacts,” the advisory reads.

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the said number, 17 individuals have died.