Nation

Valenzuela City records first case of coronavirus

by Christhel Cuazon
A computer image created by Nexu Science Communication together with Trinity College in Dublin, shows a model structurally representative of a beta coronavirus which is the type of virus linked to COVID-19, better known as the coronavirus linked to the Wuhan outbreak, shared with Reuters on February 18, 2020. NEXU Science Communication/via REUTERS/Files

Mayor Rex Gatchalian announced on Thursday that Valenzuela City has recorded its first case of COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, Gatchalian identified the patient as a 34-year-old Filipina who had no travel history outside the country, however, she had exposure to someone who traveled to Malaysia.

The patient said to have consulted a private hospital in Manila after experiencing sore throat and fever.

She is now experiencing mild flu-like symptoms and is now under strict home quarantine, according to the advisory.

“The Valenzuela City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit have done the necessary measures such as contact tracing and they are closely monitoring the identified close contacts,” the advisory reads. 

As of Thursday, the Philippines has recorded 202 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of the said number, 17 individuals have died.

Related articles:

  1. Another patient recovers as DOH reports 45 new cases of COVID-19; total now at 187
  2. Batangas records first case of coronavirus
  3. Las Piñas City records first case of COVID-19
  4. COVID-19 cases in the Philippines totals at 193 — DOH
  5. Antipolo City records first COVID-19 case

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*