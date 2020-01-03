US senator on Prez Duterte’s entry ban: “He is ‘sorely mistaken’ if he thinks he can silence his critics”

Following the order of President Rodrigo Duterte to ban the entry of two United States (US) senators to the country, Democratic Senator Edward Markey from Massachusetts on Friday said that he would not be silenced by “strongman tactics.”

This was Markey’s statement following the entry ban issued against him, Richard Durbin and Patrick Leahy by the administration over their involvement in the detention of Senator Leila de Lima, one of Duterte’s staunch critic.

According to Senator Markey from Massachusetts, Duterte is “sorely mistaken” if he thinks he can silence his critics.

“I stand with the people of the Philippines and with my state’s vibrant Filipino-American community in fighting for the highest democratic ideals and against the strongman tactics of the Duterte government,” he said in a statement.

In December, Duterte ordered the said ban.

“The President is immediately ordering the Bureau of Immigration to deny US Senators Dick Durbin and Patrick Leahy, the imperious, uninformed and gullible American legislators who introduced the subject provision in the US 2020 Budget, entry to the Philippines,” presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said in a media briefing.

He added the government would also require American citizens to secure a visa before entering the Philippines if the US will impose the entry ban.

“Should a ban from entry into US territory be enforced against Philippine officials involved in – or by reason of – Senator de Lima’s lawful imprisonment, this government will require all Americans intending to come to the Philippines to apply and secure a visa before they can enter Philippine territory,” he added.

When asked if the ban includes dual citizens or Filipinos who are now US citizens, Panelo answered: “All Americans e, if you are US citizen then you are an American.”

He also emphasized that the case of De Lima is not one of persecution but of prosecution, noting that her case is already being heard by the courts with the Supreme Court, affirming her incarceration as valid and lawful.