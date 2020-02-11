US out, UK in?

The United Kingdom allegedly offered the Philippines a military agreement following the latter’s move to formally submit its notice of termination on the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States which was forged in 1999.

According to Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo, the Philippines is actually open not just with the UK’s proposal but with other countries as well, as long as the agreement is beneficial to both parties.

However, Panelo said that President Rodrigo Duterte is focused on strengthening our own military forces instead of relying on the help of other countries.

On Tuesday, the Philippines sent its Notice of Termination to end the VFA at the US Embassy in Manila. The said notice will take effect 180 days after the US receives the notice.

Meanwhile, Senate President Tito Sotto in an interview with DZRH clarified that the government can still retract the notice of termination it forwarded to the US Embassy.

Sotto said that within the 180 days before its effectivity, President Duterte still has time to review his decision and negotiate with the US regarding the said issue.

The VFA between the US and the Philippines is not yet terminated until the 180th day is over.

Sotto added that the Senate penned Resolution 312 asking the President to withdraw his decision to terminate the VFA. In fact, the Senate is scheduled to have a hearing in order to discuss the said resolution.

The Senate was in-charge in ratifying the VFA, therefore, it is only proper that they have a say on whether or not this agreement will be terminated.