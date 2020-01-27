Top Stories

US may seek Pemberton’s release with the impending cancellation of the VFA

by Rita Salonga
US Marines PFC Joseph Scott Pemberton

The Philippine may lose its custody on US Marine convict Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton once President Rodrigo Duterte junks the Visiting Forces Agreement between the US and the Philippines.

According to Sen. Imee Marcos, if the government junks the VFA, the Philippines will no longer have anything against US soldiers facing criminal charges in the country.

Even with the cancellation of the VFA, US soldiers can still enter the country because of existing mutual defense treaty and the Enhance Defense Cooperation Agreement.

Marcos added that if President Duterte will remain firm with his decision to junk the VFA, the US may ask for the release of Pemberton even before the latter is able to finish the minimum sentence imposed on him.

Pemberton was sentenced to six to 12 years of imprisonment on Dec. 1, 2015 for killing transgender Jennifer Laude in 2014.

The US soldier is currently detained in Camp Aguinaldo under the custody of the Philippine and American military personnel.

 

