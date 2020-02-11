US Embassy in Manila confirms receiving PHL’s notice of intent to terminate VFA

The Philippines has notified the United States of America of the former’s intent to terminate the Visiting Forces Agreement between the two countries.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Feb. 11, Department of Foreign Affairs Sec. Teodoro ‘Boy’ Locsin Jr. said that the Deputy Chief of Mission of the US Embassay received the notice of termination of the VFA.

Earlier, DFA Usec. Brigido Dulay confirmed that Locsin has signed the notice of termination of the VFA upon the instructions of Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea.

The US Embassy in Manila also confirmed that they have been informed by the DFA of the Philippines’ intent to terminate the VFA.

“This is a serious step with significant implications for the U.S.-Philippines alliance. We will carefully consider how best to move forward to advance our shared interests,” the US Embassy said in a statement.

“Our two countries enjoy a warm relationship, deeply rooted in history. We remain committed to the friendship between our two peoples,” the Embassy added.

President Rodrigo Duterte called for the termination of the VFA after the cancellation of Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa’s US visa.

The Chief Executive has assailed US for intervening in the sovereignty of the Philippines by demanding the release of Sen. Leila De Lima, who is detained at the custodial center of the Philippine National Police in Camp Crame for her alleged involvement in the trafficking of illegal drugs.

The US has also passed a spending measure that included a provision prohibiting the entry of government officials involved in the ‘wrongful imprisonment’ of De Lima.