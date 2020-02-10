US Embassy clarifies: cancellation of all types of US Visa is “fake news”

The US Embassy in Manila clarified on Monday that there is no truth regarding reports that allegedly they are cancelling the issuance of all type of US visas.

The clarification stemmed after a fake advisory circulated and went viral in social media, stating that the US Department allegedly ordered the US Embassy in Manila to cancel all issued B1 and B2 tourist visas and to halt the processing of all applications due to the ongoing threat of the 2019 Novel Corona Virus

In a statement, the embassy stated that their policy on the issuance of the US visas to Filipino applicants remains the same.

In line with this, the US Embassy reminded the public that they should only refer to the announcements made via their official website “PH.USEMBASSY.GOV” and their official social media accounts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health also made some clarifications regarding the temporary travel ban imposed by the government on China, Hongkong and Macau.

During a press briefing on Monday, Health Usec. Eric Domingo said that the on-going travel ban also covers Taiwan.

Domingo added that even with the confusion of whether or not Taiwan is included in the temporary travel ban, the said restrictions have been imposed on travelers from the said country since last week.

The DOH official said that the World Health Organization is very clear with their reports that whenever they speak of China, Taiwan is included.

The Philippine government has issued a temporary travel ban against China and its territories following the spread of the 2019 NCoV in Wuhan, China. The travel ban covers all foreigners arriving from the said countries, and or those who have visited these areas in the last few weeks since the virus started.

However, Filipinos and those with permanent resident visas issued by the Philippine government may enter the country provided that they will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine.