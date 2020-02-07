UAE denies DOLE report that OFW died in Dubai due to nCoV

The United Arab Emirates on Thursday has vehemently denied that a 58-year old Filipina household worker in Dubai died due to 2019 novel coronavirus.

In a report from Gulf News, the officials of the Ministry of Health and Prevention said that the “UAE has not recorded any deaths from the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), and all cases registered in the country have been officially announced.”

“The Dubai Government media office denies the validity of statements by the Philippine Minister of Labour regarding the death of a Filipino woman in Dubai due to novel coronavirus. The deceased was suffering from a respiratory infection and laboratory tests showed she did not have the virus,” the report said.

Earlier, Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Sec. Silvestre ‘Bebot’ Bello III reported the death of the OFW, who did not show coronavirus as a cause of death but medical reports cited the virus a day later.

Bello did not disclose the name of the Filipina OFW but said that she came from General Santos City, Soccsksargen.

Gulf News further cited that the World Health Organization (WHO) and the UN special agency also denied Bello’s statement.

WHO told the Gulf News that the organization “made the necessary contacts with the concerned party who confirmed that the case is not a 2019-nCoV nor a MERS-CoV. The cause of death is pneumonia.”