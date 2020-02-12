UAAP suspends events due to 2019 nCoV scare

The University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) has suspended all of their sporting events starting Saturday, Feb. 15, due to threat of the 2019 novel coronavirus acute respiratory disease (COVID-19).

The UAAP announced the suspension following a thorough deliberation by their board of trustees and board of managing directors.

The collegiate sports league stressed that they uphold, in the highest regard, the well-being, health, and safety of their community, including players, coaches, students, families, and fans.

“The UAAP will be closely monitoring the country’s situation in relation to the COVID-19 outbreak in order to determine the resumption of the games,” the league said in a statement.

The suspension came a day after UAAP announced that the opening of their men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments will go as scheduled on Sunday.

Other events affected by the suspension include the highschool beach volleyball, the highschool basketball, softball, senior baseball, athletics, and judo tournaments.

The Department of Health has advised the public to avoid crowded places due to the threat of the COVID-19.

The Commission on Higher Education has also advised higher education institutions to discuss and review planned events with their DOH regional officials along with participating schools and groups to decide whether to postpone or go through with their activities.