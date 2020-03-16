UAAP cancels remaining high-school events

The University Association of the Philippines (UAAP) decided to cancel all pending or upcoming high-school events of its season 82 as the national government intensified the measures being implemented to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

The UAAP came up with the decision due to the national government extending the suspension of classes in the National Capital Region until April 14.

In a memorandum signed by UAAP president Emmanuel Fernandez and executive director Atty. Rene Andrei Saguisag Jr., the league mentioned that school calendar for high-school of majority of its member campuses would have ended by April 14.

In line with the cancellation, the UAAP announced that University of Santo Tomas and Adamson University will be declared the winners in the girls’ basketball tournament since both teams have acquired a single win in the best-of-three finals series before it got stopped.

UAAP has also cancelled the regular formats of its various collegiate sporting events.

However, if classes resume by April 15 and the national government will allow mass gatherings, UAAP said that it will work toward alternative formats of competition to begin not earlier than May 1.

“The situation continues to rapidly evolve. This reminds us that we are all part of a broader society and that this is not just a sporting issue, but a public health issue with global implications,” the memorandum read.

“The UAAP intends to do the greater good for the greater number, without disregarding the hard work of its coaches and student athletes,” the memorandum added.