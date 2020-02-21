Two robbery suspects killed in separate incidents in Quezon City

A robbery suspect was killed early Friday, Feb. 21, in Brgy. Batasan Hills, Quezon City.

Authorities have yet to identify the suspect who was wearing a black shirt, and black pants.

Security guard Roy Tenorio said that he responded to a report around 3:30AM from the outpost of Filinvest 2 subdivision regarding a suspicious man.

The suspect was shot after he fought back against the security guard.

Meanwhile, the Quezon City Police also killed another robbery suspect in Brgy. Payatas.

Police shot the suspect, identified as Arnel Elcano, after he stabbed PCpt John Wayne Versoza and PCpl Rocky Opiana.