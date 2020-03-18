Two more Filipino COVID-19 patients pass away

The number of deaths in the Philippines related to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) has increased to 14.

The Department of Health (DOH) confirmed on Tuesday, March 17, that two more COVID-19 positive patients, cases no. 126 and 129, have died.

DOH said that case no. 126, a 76 year old Filipino male, perished on Tuesday afternoon after experiencing Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and severe pneumonia.

He was hospitalized at the Adventist Medical Center in Pasay City in March 9, and tested positve for COVID-19 on Sunday, March 15.

The patient also suffered from Type-2 Diabetes and Hypertensive Cardiovascular Disease.

The DOH, meanwhile, identified the other fatality, case no. 129, as a 67 year old Filipino male who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The patient expired on Tuesday at the Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City after experiencing ARDS secondary to COVID-19 and community acquired pneumonia.

He was a known hypertensive.

As of Wednesday, March 18, the DOH reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients has reached to 193.