Two more evacuees die in Batangas

by Kristan Carag
Displaced residents line-up for food at an elementary school in Kaylaway, Nasugbu, Batangas (Photo by DZRH Elaine Apit)

Two more residents of Batangas displaced by the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano died on Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Batangas Police identified the evacuees as Vivencia Dalisay and Elmer Salvia.

Police said that Dalisay passed away due to anemia secondary to upper gastro intestinal bleeding while being treated at the Batangas Medical Center.

Salvia, meanwhile, was rushed to the the St. Frances Cabrini Medical Center in Sto. Tomas, Batangas after experiencing stroke on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Due to the unavailability of an intensive care unit, Salvia was transferred to the St. Camillus Hospital in Batangas City. The evacuee perished while undergoing medical treatment.

