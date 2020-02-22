Nation

Two mild quakes struck Surigao del Sur

by Christhel Cuazon

Two mild earthquakes struck the area of Surigao del Sur province on Saturday, February 22, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In its latest bulletin, PHIVOLCS said a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was registered around 4:20 AM, with an epicenter only 6 kilometers (km) away northeast of Bayabas town, Surigao del Sur province. The tremor had a depth of 56 km.

Meanwhile, on the same day, a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was also recorded and its epicenter was traced only 2 km away southeast of nearby Cagwait town of that same province around 3:06 AM. The earthquake had a depth of 17 km.

The said quakes were tectonic in origin.

Related articles:

  1. 4 mild tectonic quakes rock Surigao — Phivolcs
  2. Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Surigao del Sur, felt nearby Davao City
  3. Twin quakes hit Davao Region on Wednesday
  4. Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake hits wrecked Surigao Province
  5. Magnitude 4.1 jolts Surigao Del Norte

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*