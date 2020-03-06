Two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in Taiwan, Australia after travel to PH

Two foreign individuals who previously traveled to the Philippines tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) upon return to their countries.

In a report from Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (TCDC), a 30-year-old man, identified as Case No. 44, return to his home in northern Taiwan following his 5-day trip in the country with his friends from February 28 to March 3.

TCDC added that the patient had diarrhea while in the Philippines last March 2 and only went to a hospital upon his return to Taiwan.

On March 5, the man was confirmed to be the 44th case of COVID-19 in their country after results from his laboratory test turned positive.

“Infection with COVID-19 was laboratory-confirmed in the case on March 5. Related investigation suggested it is an imported case linked to the Philippines,” TCDC said in a statement.

On the other hand, the federal government of New South Wales in Australia reported that “a female who is believed to have returned from the Philippines” is among six new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The woman in her 60s, who reportedly boarded a Cebu Pacific flight 5J39, returned to Australia last March 3.

“Her travel details are being obtained and will be disclosed if she posed a risk to any other passengers on her flight,” the NSW government said in a statement.

The Philippines has yet to verify the information since Health authorities said no local transmissions have been reported in the country.

The only confirmed cases in the country were the three Chinese nationals from Wuhan City in China.