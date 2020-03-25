Top Stories

Two Filipinos abroad succumbed to COVID-19: DFA

by Christhel Cuazon
Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) wearing protective masks walk towards the departure entrance of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Feb. 18, 2020. REUTERS

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported on Tuesday that two Filipinos abroad succumbed due to COVID-19.

In an update, DFA said that the fatalities were reported in the Asia Pacific Region and Europe.

According to DFA, at least 169 OFWs have been infected by COVID-19. Most were from Asia Pacific Region with 111 reported cases while 20 cases each were reported in Europe and America and 18 in the Middle East.

It also added that of the said number, 90 have recovered and were discharged while 77 are still undergoing treatment.

 

Related articles:

  1. More than 150 OFWs infected with COVID-19 abroad: DFA
  2. DOH probes 3 confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad after visiting PH
  3. DOH confirms 17 additional PUIs for suspected COVID-19 in PHL
  4. Death toll in China due to COVID-19 jumps to 2,000
  5. Philippines reports 396 COVID-19 cases; death toll climbs to 33

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*