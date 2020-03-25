Two Filipinos abroad succumbed to COVID-19: DFA

The Department of Foreign Affairs reported on Tuesday that two Filipinos abroad succumbed due to COVID-19.

In an update, DFA said that the fatalities were reported in the Asia Pacific Region and Europe.

According to DFA, at least 169 OFWs have been infected by COVID-19. Most were from Asia Pacific Region with 111 reported cases while 20 cases each were reported in Europe and America and 18 in the Middle East.

It also added that of the said number, 90 have recovered and were discharged while 77 are still undergoing treatment.