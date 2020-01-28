Two dead, including lawyer in Pampanga ambush

A lawyer and his driver died during a shooting incident on Tuesday, Jan. 28, in Brgy San Vicente in Sta. Rita, Pampanga.

The Pampanga Provincial Police Office identified the victims as Atty. Carlos Montemayor Anselmo, and his driver Marcial Mendoza.

Per reports, three suspects on board a single motorcycle fired shots at Anselmo and Mendoza, who were on board a black Toyota Camry with plate number ZMD 630, in front of the San Vicente Parish Church.

The victims were shot on their neck, head, and chest using a caliber . 45 firearm.

Authorities continue their investigation to identify the suspects who fled the crime scene, and their motives.