Two dead, 15 injured due to two-vehicle collision in Pasig City

Two people died while 15 others suffered injuries after a passenger jeepney collided with a dump truck along Marcos Highway in Pasig City.

Police identified the fatalities as Joseph Amor and Jenny Ann Clariño.

Jay-R Gangan, the driver of the passenger jeepney, said that he did not notice the parked dump truck after evading another vehicle.

Gangan, who also suffered injuries during the accident, will be facing charges for reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries, reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property.