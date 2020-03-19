Two barangays in Quezon city placed under ‘extreme enhanced community quarantine’

The local government unit of Quezon City has placed barangays Tandang Sora and Kalusugan under extreme enhanced community quarantine to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The two barangays each have at least three confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Quezon city mayor Joy Belmonte mentioned that the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Disease allows the enforcement of extreme enhanced community quarantine in a barangay if at least two residents, from different households, have tested positive for COVID-19.

Mike Marasigan of the Quezon City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (QCDRRMO) explained that the residences of the confirmed COVID-19 cases have been classified as a ‘hot zone’ and people cannot leave or enter the area.

Marasigan also said that 500-meter perimeter radius around the hot zone has been classified as a ‘warm zone’ where ‘strict monitoring and surveillance in and out of the affected area’ will be enforced.

“It is an area quarantine which is identified by the incident management team. QCPD (Quezon City Police District) will set-up quarantine chekcpoints, will be deployed,” he said.

Marasigan also announced that a portion of E. Rodriguez Avenue, where St. Luke’s Hospital is located, will be closed from most motorists.

“Makakadaan pa rin yung mga tao pero ii-screenin ng ating kapulisan,” the QCDRRMO official explained.

“Ang ating mga minemention dito na pwede ay patients in need of care; doctors, consultants, or employees performing essential medical and support services; person delivering essential supplies; family members of patient confined at the hospital, provided that each patient may not have more than two caretakers at a time, subject to the hospital’s policies and restrictions; and authorized government personnel performing essential work,” he explained.

Marasigan also revealed that checkpoints will be placed along East Avenue, where the Philippine Heart Center, East Avenue Medical Center and National Kidney Medical Center are located, from the Elliptical Road to the BIR Road.

He explained that the road closures seek to discourage ‘non-essentials’ from entering the area due to the large number of persons under investigation (PUIs) and persons under monitoring (PUMs) inside the hospitals.