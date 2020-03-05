Two “accidental” entrepreneurs thank Employees’ Compensation Commission

From security guard to rice dealer, and from cabin stewardess to grocery store owner, the road that leads to entrepreneurship can sometimes be a bumpy ride.

This is the common thread that ties together the stories of two entrepreneurs who were beneficiaries of business starter kits provided by the Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC).

A security guard and former cabin stewardess shared their journey to entrepreneurship during the program “#WorkRelated ECC Protektado,” which airs over DZRH on Wednesdays, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., co-hosted by veteran DZRH broadcast journalist Mae Binauhan and ECC Executive Director Stella Banawis.

Bumped by a jeepney, bumper crop of rice

Coming home from his security guard shift at past 9 p.m., Justiniano Hibaya was riding his motorcycle along a dark road when he was bumped by a jeepney that left the scene of the accident.

By the time Hibaya regained consciousness, he was already in a hospital with fractures in his thigh and knee, experiencing excruciating physical pain matched with agonizing mental anxiety.

“I could not move my leg and so I prayed to God to let me live because I need to provide for my wife and child,” Hibaya said in Filipino, recounting his first thoughts after realizing the gravity of his physical condition.

He would struggle to get back on his feet, both literally and figuratively, until he received a text from ECC field workers asking how he was doing and informing him that he is eligible for work-related accident benefits.

Today, after 16 physical therapy sessions and a business starter kit worth Php20,000 – all provided for by the ECC – Hibaya was able to open a rice dealership and has been able to return to work as a security guard.

Hibaya’s rice dealership business was monitored for a year, and because it was well-managed, the ECC decided to give an additional Php10,000 in rice stocks to ensure the continued growth of the fledgling venture.

“That text message I got from the ECC changed my life,” Hibaya said. “At first, it seemed too good to be true, but I called back and found out about all the assistance that the ECC was willing to provide.”

Explaining the unexpected text message, Banawis said that the ECC gets a list of approved work-related accident claims for the Social Security System (SSS) and then pro-actively reaches out to eligible beneficiaries such as Hibaya.

From bumpy seas to groceries

For Marites Sierra, a former cabin stewardess turned grocery store owner, the road to entrepreneurship was marked by years of neck and shoulder pain that eventually became unbearable.

Sierra worked for an international cruise line for nine years until she was diagnosed to have spinal problems and a torn rotator cuff.

A widow with three children and two grandchildren, Sierra heard of the ECC from a fellow seafarer who encouraged her to apply for work-related disability benefits.

After filing for and receiving disability benefits from the SSS, Sierra also received from the ECC Php10,000 in cash assistance, which she used to start a grocery business, and a start-up package worth Php20,000 of grocery inventory.

The ECC also shouldered the cost of eight physical therapy sessions and surgery that reinforced her rotator cuff with titanium.

Sierra reports that her grocery is doing well, to which Banawis replied that the business may be eligible for Php10,000 in additional capital after one year of monitoring by the ECC.

“Working on a worldwide cruise, I have met people from all over the world, I have also asked help from many organizations,” Sierra said in Filipino. “Among all the people I have talked to the ECC staff were the most accommodating.

“The way the ECC treated me was really special, it felt like a gift from heaven.”

About the ECC

The ECC, a government owned and controlled corporation attached to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), was formed in 1975 and is mandated to provide financial assistance, livelihood training, and business start-up funds to workers who are injured and suffered disabilities from work-related accidents.

It has thus far processed about 6 million claims and released about Php35 billion in financial aid over the past 45 years.

The ECC can be reached through (02) 88967837, its website: ecc.gov.ph, or its office at 355 Sen. Gil Puyat Ave., Makati City and regional extension offices throughout the country.

# # #