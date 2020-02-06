Two 150-watt solar panels stolen from Mayon Volcano observatory

Two 150-watt solar panels, which play vital roles in the monitoring of volcanic and seismic activity in and around Mayon Volcano have been stolen, the Department of Science and Technology-Phivolcs said Thursday.

In a statement, the agency said the 150-watts solar panels were discovered missing by Mayon Volcano Observatory personnel during their routine inspection and preventive maintenance service on Wednesday.

The same day wherein a crater glow was observed at the picturesque Mayon Volcano over the past 2 days, indicating that “remnant magma” from its last explosion in 2018 may be rising to shallow levels.

PRESS RELEASE: MAYON MONITORING EQUIPMENT STOLEN Loss of equipment hinders the monitoring of Mayon Volcano and may endanger lives. DOST-PHIVOLCS asks the public to help secure monitoring stations installed around the volcano. Mayon is still on Alert Level 2.#BantayBulkan pic.twitter.com/1cKBCytBtn — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) February 6, 2020

“With loss of power supply, no data will be transmitted from this station and consequently will affect the monitoring of Mayon Volcano,” the statement reads.

PHIVOLCS also added that the law prohibits “unauthorized taking, stealing, keeping, or tampering of government risk reduction and preparedness equipment, accessories, nd similar facilities.

“The public is strongly encouraged to help in taking care of our monitoring instruments and to promptly report any untoward incidents,” it said.

In its advisory, Phivolcs said while the volcano has calmed down since a magmatic eruption in 2018, slight changes have been observed since February 2019.

Alert Level 2 remains at the volcano given its “moderate level of unrest,” the state seismology agency said. It added that the entry should be prohibited in areas covered by the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone and the precautionary 7-km radius extended danger zone.