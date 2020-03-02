Tulfo accuses Aguirre as alleged protector of ‘pastillas scheme’ inside BI

Filipino broadcaster Ramon Tulfo Jr. is accusing former Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II on Monday as the alleged protector of the controversial pastillas scheme inside the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

During the Senate hearing, Tulfo, who stands as a resource person, said that whistleblower Allison Chiong was the one who confirmed Aguirre’s alleged involvement in the ‘pastillas’ scheme which receives ‘service fee’ from Chinese nationals in exchange for their ease entrance in the country.

Tulfo added that it was Aguirre who placed the father and son tandem of Maynardo and Red Mariñas, who said to have appointed officers whom he called “suppliers of Chinese passengers” and collected the grease money.

Red Mariñas was a former chief of the Ports Operation Division while his father Maynardo led the Special Operations Communications Unit.

According to Senator Risa Hontiveros, Aguirre issued Department Circular 041 S. 2017 assigning the two units to handle the review, assessment, and operation of visas upon arrival in the Philippines.

Aguirre denies

Aguirre instantly denied the allegations and vowed to sue Tulfo over his statement.

“The charges of Ramon Tulfo are absolute lies and complete fabrications of Tulfo. I was told that he was the only one saying that in the Senate. That even his so-called whistleblower did not say what he was accusing me of,” he said in a statement.

“For repeating these falsities, I will write the Senate Committee of Sen. Hontiveros to invite me and Tulfo if there is any future hearing so I could refute them and tell Tulfo to his face that he is liar,” he added.

In February, Hontiveros revealed that the Chinese nationals would pay PHP 10,000 each as grease money to the immigration officials for easy entrance to the country. The said modus often called as ‘pastillas’ is a system allegedly centralized by agency higher-ups.

Just like Hontiveros, Chiong said that the reason behind the ‘pastillas’ monicker is that the cash used to be hidden in rolled bond paper like the wrapping for the milk candy, but that has since been upgraded to pay envelopes for the release of kickbacks.

On Monday’s hearing, Mariñas denied his involvement in the ‘pastillas scheme.’