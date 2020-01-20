Trump invites Prez Duterte to US for special ‘ASEAN’ summit

US President Donald Trump has invited President Rodrigo Duterte to visit the United States in March.

On Sunday, Presidentials the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) said that Duterte, along with the nine other leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, was invited by Trump to the summit between the United States and ASEAN leaders in Las Vegas on March 14, 2020.

The invitations, as per PCOO, were first conveyed during the ASEAN-US meeting at the ASEAN Summit in Bangkok last November and were also mentioned through a letter dated January 9, 2020.

“The meeting between Duterte and Trump is expected to reaffirm the longstanding alliance between the Philippines and the US,” the agency said in a statement.

Recently, the Democratic-led House of Representatives voted to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third impeachment trial of a U.S. president to begin in no time.