11 areas under Signal no. 1 as Tropical Storm ‘Ursula’ enters PAR before Christmas

Tropical Storm Ursula, with an international name ‘Phanfone’, has now entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 5:00 AM on Monday, December 23, few days before Christmas.

In its 8:00 AM weather bulletin, the center of Ursula was last seen at 900 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur and is moving west-northwest at 25 kph. The said weather disturbance has maximum sustained winds of 65 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 80 kph.

Tropical storm "Phanfone" has entered the philippine area of responsibility and was named "#UrsulaPH" pic.twitter.com/EU1RUANROY — PAGASA-DOST (@dost_pagasa) December 23, 2019

Moderate to heavy rains should be expected in the areas of Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands, Eastern Visayas, Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, Aklan, Antique, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the northern portions of Cebu and Negros Occidental. Meanwhile, light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Quezon and the rest of Visayas, Bicol Region, and Surigao del Norte.

As of posting, state weather bureau PAGASA already hoisted Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 1 in the following areas:

Eastern Samar

Dinagat Islands

Insular municipalities of Surigao del Norte Burgos Sta. Monica San Isidro San Benito Del Carmen Pilar Dapa Gen. Luna Socorro



The following areas might experience light damage to medium to high-risk structures.

PAGASA noted that ‘Ursula’ may gradually intensify to at most Severe Tropical Storm category prior to landfall over Eastern Visayas tomorrow afternoon or evening.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the eastern seaboards of the country today. However, rough to very rough seas may be experienced over the northern and eastern seaboards of Bicol Region and the eastern seaboards of Eastern Visayas and Caraga Region beginning tonight or tomorrow morning. As such, sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for those using small seacrafts.

On Wednesday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day, Ursula will traverse Central Visayas, Western Visayas then exit Southern Luzon.