Tropical cyclone Phanfone intensifies into a tropical storm

The tropical cyclone outside of the Philippine Area of Responsibility has intensified into a tropical storm on Sunday, Dec. 22.

As of 10:00AM, the tropical storm, with an international name Phanfone, is at 1,365 kilometers east of Mindanao according to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

PAGASA said that TS Phanfone has a maximum wind strength of 65 kilometers per hour near the center, and gustiness of up to 80 kilometers per hour. It moves westward with a speed of 15 kilometers per hour.

The weather monitoring agency expects the TS Phanfone to enter PAR either Sunday or Monday, Dec. 23.

PAGASA predicts that TS Phanfone, which will be named Ursula upon entering PAR, will make landfall between Eastern Visayas and Caraga on Tuesday before traversing the Visayas area.

PAGASA also expects that TS Phanfone will develop into a severe tropical storm by Wednesday, Dec. 25.