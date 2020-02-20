Trillanes to participate in People Power Revolution Anniversary alongside opposition groups

Even with a conspiracy to commit sedition case against him, former Sen. Antonio Trillanes has no plans to silence his criticism against President Rodrigo Duterte.

Trillanes revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 19, that he intends to participate in events lined up by the opposition group Tindig Pilipinas for the 34th anniversary of the 1986 People Power Revolution on Feb. 25.

“Meron naka-line-up na mga activities itong Tindig Pilipinas. Ito yung grupo ng mga opposition groups. Meron tayong lalahukan na activities diyan,” Trillanes said during an interview with DZRH.

The former lawmaker posted bail worth Php 10,000 on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court for the case filed by the Department of Justice against him.

The case stemmed from his alleged involvement in the ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ videos, which implicated the family and allies of President Duterte in the illegal drug trade in the Philippines.

Trillanes said that he currently faces 20 cases. Out of the said number, 15 cases were filed by the current Administration and five were filed under previous administrations but were revived.

“Wala tayong magagawa kung hindi saluhin lang iyan kasi ganyan naman ang mga istilo ng mga diktador,” he said.

“Kapag hindi niyo kayang masikmura yung katotohanan, para malihis yung atensyon, iipitin niyo yung mga kritiko, yung political opposition para yung iba hindi sumunod,” he added.

Trillanes also admitted that he plans to file charges against President Duterte after his term ends.

“Matatapos at matapos yun ang termino na ito, palagay ko magbabaliktad ang sitwasyon kasi lalabas yung katotohonan at tunay na mga kaso. Iyan ang haharapin nitong mga tao na ito, nina Duterte at iba’t ibang alipores niya,” he said.