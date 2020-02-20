Trillanes no plans on running in 2022, vows to support Robredo’s presidential bid

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Wednesday said he has no plans on running for the presidency on 2022, but would rather support Vice President Leni Robredo if she decided to vie for the highest position.

“The Magdalos have decided to field me again but it’s still open. Re-Election is an option but personally, I am inclined to just go full-time in supporting a presidential candidate. In this case, Vice President Leni Robredo,” Trillanes said in an interview.

“The opposition has solidified and unified under Vice President Leni Robredo,” Trillanes added.

On the same day, the former senator posted PHP 10,000 as bail for a conspiracy to commit sedition case before the Quezon City Metropolitan Trial Court.

When asked if he would consider the Vice President as his running mate, Trillanes declined.

” I believe the public has made a judgment already on that so that’s not on the table,” he stated.

The charges stemmed from their alleged involvement in the ‘Ang Totoong Narcolist’ videos which implicated the family and allies of President Rodrigo Duterte to the illegal drug trade in the Philippines.

The court already issued warrants of arrest against the former senator and other personalities involved in the alleged conspiracy.

Apart from Trillanes, Peter Joemel Advincula alias Bikoy, former police official Eduardo Acierto, Jonnel Sangalang, Yolanda Ong, Fr. Flaviano Villanueva, Fr. Albert Alejo, Vicente Romano III, Joel Saracho, Boom Enriquez, and one alias “Monique” were also charged.

Meanwhile, Advincula, who claimed to be the narrator of the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos and then accuses the Liberal Party as the mastermind behind the anti-Duterte plot, posted bail on Monday.