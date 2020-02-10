Trade Union group calls for “work from home” option

The Trade Union Congress of the Philippines is calling all employers to consider “work from home” option for their employees amid the ongoing threat of the 2019 Novel Corona virus.

According to the group, this will limit the exposure of the public from the threat of the deadly virus.

TUCP-Partylist Rep. Raymond Mendoza said that the Work From Home scheme is allowed under Republic Act 11165 or the Telecommunicating Act of 2019, with full benefits and salary.

Aside from curving the possibility of the public getting sick from NCoV, this will also be a good alternative for those who could possibly be infected but not aware of the NCoV.

Those who can avail of the Work From Home option include messengers, clerical, secretarial, cargo and logistics, even delivery services and other output-based jobs like journalists and photographers.

Mendoza explained that not only employees can save their usual expenses, not to mention unnecessary stress, but also employers can save up from their operational expenses.

The government is exhausting all ways in order to curve the spread of the 2019 NCoV. As of press time, there are already 314 persons under investigation in the country.

Based on the latest press briefing of the Department of Health, Usec. Eric Domingo said that from the said number, 183 are Filipinos, 99 are Chinese nationals and the rest are from other nationalities.

Domingo said that there are many Filipino PUIs because these are the people that the first two confirmed cases interacted with onboard the same aircraft, and in the hotel that they checked in.

109 of these PUIs already tested negative, while the 202 are still waiting for the result.

The DOH official added that Metro Manila has the highest number of PUI with 105.