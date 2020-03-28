Top Stories

Tourism Sec. Bernadette-Puyat to undergo self quarantine

by Kristan Carag
Department of Tourism Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat (Photo Credits: tourism.gov.ph)

Department of Tourism (DOT) Sec. Bernadette Romulo-Puyat announced on Friday, March 27, that she will undergo self quarantine.

Puyat explained that she was exposed to Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Felimon Santos Jr., who tested for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), during a meeting last March 20.

The DOT chief forgoed getting tested for COVID-19 since she does not exhibit any symptoms related to the illness and ‘in order to save the limited supply of testing kits to people who truly need it’.

By staying at home, I will not put anyone I come in contact with at risk. The safety of those around me is my priority,” Puyat said in a statement.

She also assured that she will continue to work even while under quarantine.

This will not stop me from doing my job. We, in the Department of Tourism (DOT), have been working remotely from each other since the start of the Enhanced Community Quarantine,” Puyat said.

