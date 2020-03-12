Tokyo-bound Marcial bags gold in Olympics Boxing Qualifiers

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial won a gold medal on Wednesday, March 11, in the Asia and Oceania Olympic Boxing Qualification Tournament held in Amman, Jordan.

Marcial defeated Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan via split decision to rule the middleweight division.

Three of the five judges scored 30-27, 29-28, and 29-28 in favor of the Filipino fighter while the remaining two judges scored 28-29, and 28-29 in favor of Amankul.

Marcial had earlier secured a slot to the 2020 Olympics, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, after beating Byamba-Erden Otgonbaatar of Mongolia to advance to the semifinals of the qualifiers.

Filipina boxer Irish Magno also earned a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by winning against Sumaiya Qosimova of Tajekistan to make it to the semifinals of the women’s flyweight division.

Aside from the two boxers, gymnast Carlos Yulo and pole vaulter Ej Obiena have also qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.