TNT consultant Mark Dickel to coach Gilas Pilipinas for first window of 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

Coach Mark Dickel, who currently serves as consultant for PBA team Talk N’ Text Katropa, will be calling the shots for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming first window of the 2021 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP)confirmed the appointment of Dickel as interim head coach of the national team for the home-and-away games that will be held on February.

The organization said that they intend to choose a permanent coach for Gilas Pilipinas before the second window of the qualifiers on November.

“In his short stint in the Philippines, coach Mark Dickel has performed creditably well,” SBP chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan in a statement

Under Dickel, the Katropa managed to advance to the playoffs of all three conferences in the 44th PBA season.

Dickel will be choosing the final 12-man line-up for the the upcoming window from a national pool that includes three TNT players: Roger Pogoy, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., and Troy Rosario.

Also part of the 24-man national pool are Isaac Go, Matt Nieto, Mike Nieto, Rey Suerte, Allyn Bulanadi, Thirdy Ravena, Jaydee Tungcab, Poy Erram, Kiefer Ravena, Juan Gomez De Liano, Japeth Aguilar, Christian Standhardinger, CJ Perez, Kobe Paras, Dave Ildefonso, Javi Gomez De Liano, Mac Belo, Matthew Wright, Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar,and Marc Pingris.

“We want to hit the ground running for the upcoming 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers,” Pangilinan said.

“We all know what he did to help TNT in such a short span and we’re confident he can also move things quickly as we prepare for the first window this February,” he added.

The Philippines will be hosting a game against Thailand on Feb. 20 before playing against Indonesia on Feb. 23 in their home-court.